Panjab University students’ indefinite protest demanding opening of libraries enters day 8

PU students’ indefinite protests demanding that libraries and hostels be reopened, completed seven days Monday.

Student groups have also been attempting to march towards the V-C residence, but are stopped midway by the police officials in the campus.

Calling the authorities “shameless” in a statement, the students said, “It has been seven days and they have not accepted any demand by the scholars and students. They are attempting to militarise the university premises with high number of police officials in the university at all times. There is a continuous interference of police on campus to suppress democratic voices PU students.”

The libraries and hostels were shut down in April as Covid cases were on the rise. Later, the university decided to defer the opening till June 9 and assured that reopening will be a phased process. The students have demanded the opening of labs and AC Library, scholars be allowed to reside in hostels, waiving of charges for facilities which students have not used, opening the GH-4 mess canteen, and expedition of RDC process and promotion from JRF to SRF.