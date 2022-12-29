scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

One tests positive for Covid on PU campus

The resident is a research scholar at the Department of Geology and had returned from New York recently after an academic assignment.

As per directions of the team from the office of the nodal officer, Chandigarh Administration, contact tracing would also be done. (Express Photo)
A resident of the boys’ hostel number 4 at Panjab University has been found Covid positive and has been quarantined till January 2, 2023. As per directions of the team from the office of the nodal officer, Chandigarh Administration, contact tracing would also be done.

According to Dr Naveen Kumar, the warden, the student has no symptoms and food and other essentials are being taken care of by the hostel staff. The warden, along with some staff is in regular contact with the resident telephonically.

The hostel was completely sanitised by the horticulture division of PU as a precautionary measure. Dr. Suman Singh, Director Health Services, said the sample has been sent for genome sequencing.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 02:24 IST
