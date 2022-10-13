Panjab university student body polls: 42 file nominations for president post

Written by Ritish Pandit

The nominations for Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) were filed on Wednesday, where a total of 42 candidates gave their names for the post of president, 34 for the post of vice-president and joint secretary, 35 for secretary and 177 for departmental representatives.

Along with PU, the nominations for various posts of student councils of its 11 affiliated colleges located in the city were also filed.

At GGDSD College, Sector 32, 12 gave their nominations to contest for the presidential candidate’s post, 10 for vice-president’s and secretary’s post and seven for joint secretary’s post. DAV College, Sector 10, saw 13 nominations for president, eight for vice-president, nine for secretary and 10 for joint secretary.

At SGGS College, Sector 26, a total of 19 candidates gave their nominations for president, 25 for vice-president, 19 for secretary and 13 for secretary. Meanwhile, MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, saw only one nomination for the posts of president and secretary, two for vice president and four for joint secretary.

The final list of the candidates will be displayed at 2.30 pm on October 13, after withdrawals between 10.30 am to 12.00 pm. PU will go to polls on October 18.

UT Police beefs up security ahead of PU polls

Ahead of the student council elections to be held on October 18, the UT Police beefed up security arrangements at Panjab University (PU) campus and around other educational institutions affiliated with the PU.

At least 85 police personnel including women were deployed at PU campus. The PU campus has been divided into four zones and an assistant sub-inspector and a sub-inspector rank officers were deputed zone vise.

The UT Police along with PU security guards were deputed at all entry and exit gates of PU. Visitors are allowed entry only after checking their identity cards and credentials. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal along with the area Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh visited all entry/exit points. He addressed the deputed personnel and PU security and urged them to perform their duty diligently. Meanwhile, instructions were issued to check the boots of all vehicles entering the university.

Personnel from Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), police lines will be present in the campus round the clock, till the election day. They will be stationed at the sensitive areas including Student Centre, Law Department, UIET, hostel numbers 1, 2, 3 and 6.

Barricades were installed at the entry points to slow down vehicles. There are three entry and exit gates at PU.

Sources said late night checking drives will be conducted at hostels to check the presence of outsiders. Possession of all kinds of blunt and sharp weapons has been banned. Instructions were issued to ensure students do not indulge in hooliganism.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, says that a flag march will also be held at PU in the coming days. He said a temporary police tent has been pitched at the campus to keep a tab on the movements of student associations.

Police also deputed personnel around colleges including DAV College, Sector 10, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, SD College Sector 32, GCM, Sector 11, which are considered sensitive areas in view of violence.

Police prepare list of troublemakers

The UT Police has prepared a list of 35 troublemaker student leaders including present and former as part of preventive action under Section 107/150 of the CrPC was initiated to ensure violence free student council elections at Panjab University (PU). A list is also being prepared of the vehicles including two and four-wheelers being used by student leaders to keep a tab on their movements.

“The list was prepared keeping in view the background of the leaders associated with various student unions including NSUI, SOI, PUSU, ABVP and HSA, etc. The list will be submitted in the court of area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Similarly, a college wise list of the troublemaker students is also being prepared. The list will be submitted in the local court,” DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh, said. He said besides deputing 85 police personnel in PU, at least 40 were deputed at DAV College, Sector 10, Government College for Men (GCM), Sector 11. Under Section 107/150 of the CrPC, police can book people they suspect. Those against whom the proceedings were initiated submit surety bound before the court. If the person is caught in any kind of violence, the surety bond will be forfeited.