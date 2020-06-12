40 PU staffers on contract without salary since Jan despite promises

The staff members, who all have been hired between three private contractors, gathered outside Boys Hostel 4 on Thursday to raise their demands. The staff members, who all have been hired between three private contractors, gathered outside Boys Hostel 4 on Thursday to raise their demands.

Despite several assurances and promises made by officials to 40 odd members of contractual staff, including plumbers and maintenance workers inside hostel at Panjab University (PU), they are yet to receive their salary since the month of January.

“It has been five months now and I am just shuttling between contractors and PU officials without any pay. They keep saying we will receive the pay in a week and that week never comes,” said a plumber employed at the University.

The same group had placed their complaint to PU officials on May 24 as well, after which they were told that they will receive their salary within a week and were asked by a Junior Engineer to supplement their livelihood by getting an additional private job.

The staff members, meanwhile, resumed work from May 28, after the lockdown was lifted. “I went and spoke to Executive Engineer Satish Padam on behalf of the workers who assured me that they will receive their salaries by Monday,” says Chetan Chowdhury, President of the PU Campus Student Council.

According to Chowdhury, delay in payments of contractual staff is a regular affair, which has just been aggravated due to the lockdown.

“Due to the lockdown, there have been issues in clearing some bills of the contractors, but as soon as we are done they will have their pay. Probably within the next week,” said Sathish Padam.

