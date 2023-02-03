scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Panjab University staff protest enters third day, Senate members also join

The protesters are demanding the inclusion of their services under Central Service Rules as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh in March last year.

Panjab University protestThe staff members from different colleges gathered under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and are staging a sit-in protest from 10 am to 2 pm in Sector 10’s DAV College. (File)
Listen to this article
Panjab University staff protest enters third day, Senate members also join
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The ongoing protest by the hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff members of private and government-aided colleges affiliated with the Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh entered its third day on Friday. Many Senate members of the university also joined the ongoing protest at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26.

The protest will continue till February 8.

The protest is being organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of seven colleges in Chandigarh that are affiliated with PU. The protesters are demanding the inclusion of their services under Central Service Rules as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh in March last year.

“PU senate members joined our protest today. We have full support of the PU administration also. We will intensify our protest in the coming days,” said Sumit Goklaney, a faculty member of DAV College, Sector 10, and JAC office-bearer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

Though the services of staff members of the government colleges and PU were brought under the umbrella of Central Service Rules, the faculty of the private and government-aided colleges were left out. The faculty members met senior Chandigarh administration officials in December. They were promised that a decision would be taken by January 15 but nothing happened.

More from Chandigarh

There are around 730 teaching staff and 400 non-teaching staff in the seven private-run and government-aided colleges. Around 50,000 students study in these colleges.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 14:01 IST
Next Story

Who is the unknown Australian offspinner Todd Murphy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close