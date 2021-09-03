Panjab University slips three spots to rank seven in India

PANJAB UNIVERSITY (PU) fell three spots to rank as the seventh top institution in India in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 released on Thursday. The varsity was ranked four in 2020, jumping 12 ranks from rank 16 in 2019.

PU is one among 71 Indian institutes to have been named in these rankings. The university also secured a position at the global level, being bracketed in the 601-800 segment, as last year.

The world rankings are based on five indicators, including teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook.

PU’s score in international outlook, percentage of international students, and research and citations have remained almost the same as last year. However, the university has witnessed a downfall in institutional income to academic staff, which stood at 33.2 in the ranking released this year compared to 38.5 last year. Teaching remained the highest- ranked pillar for PU, with a global rank of 384 while international outlook was the lowest ranked pillar.

Among Indian institutes, IISc Bangalore, IIT Ropar, JSS AHER Mysore, IIT Indore, Alagappa University Tamil Nadu and Thapar University Punjab have secured a higher rank than Panjab University, Chandigarh. However, PU has outperformed Aligarh Muslim University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, University of Delhi, IISER Pune, IISER Kolkata, IIT Patna, NIT Rourkela, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and IIT Bhubaneswar.

“Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University congratulated the faculty and the staff of the university for continued performance in international rankings. He showered praises for the research output and the teaching standards which have remained as Punjab University’s strength for many years. He further said that Panjab University will continue to grow and make progress in the coming years,” read a university statement.