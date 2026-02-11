Panjab University signs MoU with UK foundation to launch School of Entrepreneurial Mindset, digital innovation courses

With this partnership, PU students would gain access to structured training in entrepreneurial thinking, innovation practices, and real-world problem-solving

Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, on Tuesday strengthened its global academic footprint by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Haydn Green Foundation, the UK, to establish and operationalise the School of Entrepreneurial Mindset (SEM) and to scale high-quality learning in innovation and entrepreneurship through a technology-enabled model, according to a PU spokesperson.

The SEM will function as a dedicated academic platform to nurture start-up ideas and socially relevant ventures. With this partnership, PU students would gain access to structured training in entrepreneurial thinking, innovation practices, and real-world problem-solving, the spokesperson said.

The agreement to introduce digital courses in innovation and entrepreneurship for students was signed at the Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the presence of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig and Hardev Singh, Chair and Founder Trustee of the Haydn Green Foundation.