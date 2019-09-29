Panjab University: Seven ABVP members booked on charges of assaulting two

Two ABVP supporters were injured in a scuffle between two groups of the ABVP in Panjab University (PU) at the Physic department canteen on Friday.

Advertising

The injured were identified as Parwinder Singh of Ferozpur and Krishan Kumar. The police registered a case of assault and wrongful confinement against seven ABVP members, identified as Sanjeev Chaudhary, Sumit alias Rahul, Vinod Dahiya, Ravinder Gill, Akash Chaudhary, Anant Chaudhary and Pardeep Jaglan.

Police said, the two victims were attacked, following arguments over votes in the recent held campus elections. The injured were rushed to GMSH at Sector 16 and were later discharged, following treatment. Police said, Krishan Kumar was hit with a brick on his head.

The police were informed about the incident after the two injured were rushed to the hospital. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station, however, no arrests were made. The accused students include some of the official bearers of ABVP in PU.