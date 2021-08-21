Panjab University senate polls: Results for dept heads put on hold by High Court, those of professors declared

The Panjab University on Friday declared the results of its senate polls for professors for all its affiliated arts colleges. The senate poll results for heads of departments, however, have been put on hold as per directions of the High Court, which wanted the result to be submitted to it first in a sealed envelope before being made public. The sealed envelope with the result will now be submitted to the court on Sunday.

Polling for both the heads of departments and for professors was held on Wednesday.

As per the order passed by the HC, one result has been put on hold after a plea was submitted before the court by a voter, who claimed their right to cast a vote for the election for heads of department constituency.

The court in the case had held that the petitioner be allowed to cast her vote and both her vote as well as the result of the election be kept in a sealed cover and not be declared before being produced in the court on the next hearing set for August 23.

Of the 15 who were in the fray for the constituency of professors, eight — Inderpal, HS Dua, Kamal Sharma, Shaminder Sandhu, Jagdeep Kumar, Jagdish Chander, Jagtar Singh and Tarun Ghai — managed to come out as winners.

With a total of 2432 voters, as many as 11 candidates are in the fray for the selection of PU’s heads of arts colleges as well. The polls, held across Chandigarh and Punjab on Wednesday, had recorded 96 per cent turnout for heads of affiliated arts colleges constituency and 91 per cent for the Professors, Associate professors, Assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges constituency.

Meanwhile, the date of election of faculties, earlier scheduled to be held on August 23, was postponed to September 1 late on Friday. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear.

The university has already seen at least one major protest in the past week over the delay towards holding the senate elections for another constituency — registered graduates — which is the biggest constituency of the PU senate elections.