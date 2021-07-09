Panjab University Senate polls: HC asks PU to place election schedule on record by July 16

The division bench on Thursday held that “this Court is of the firm view that the direction issued by the learned Single Judge with regard to holding of the election needs to be complied with.” (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Panjab University here to place on record the schedule for holding the senate elections by July 16.

The division bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, was hearing the LPA (Letter Patents Appeal) of Panjab University, against the order of the single bench wherein the V-C was directed to ensure that the electoral process for Senate polls is completed within two months by all means.

The division bench on Thursday held that “this Court is of the firm view that the direction issued by the learned Single Judge with regard to holding of the election needs to be complied with.”