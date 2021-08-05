Panjab University senate poll results declared

PANJAB UNIVERSITY (PU) authorities on Thursday declared the results for the members of staff of technical and professional colleges of PU senate.

Assistant professor, Neeru Mallik, of Dev Samaj College for Education, Chandigarh, received 216 votes, Gurmeet Singh of Center College of Education, Malwa, received 150 votes, and Dr Suresh Kumar, head of the Eye Department at GMCH-32, received 138 votes. The voting was held on August 3.

Four candidates were contesting from the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges, which has 789 voters.

The senate is the apex body of Panjab University, comprising 91 members, 47 of whom are elected from eight constituencies. The remaining are either nominated or ex-officio members. The four-year term of the previous senate had ended on October 31, 2020. Since then, PU has been functioning without a senate.

Later, seven former senators had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for holding polls. On July 20, Punjab and Haryana High Court had approved the schedule for the senate elections.