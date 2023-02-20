Senate meeting: Officiating V-C gets extension as DUI

Panjab University in its Senate Meeting held Sunday approved the appointment of Professor Jatinder Grover as Dean of Student Welfare and also approved the extension of Professor Renu Vig, UIET, PU, as Dean of University Instruction (DUI) up to October 31, 2023.

Professor Vig is the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University.

The Senate in its meeting also approved the designation of Additional Chief Medical Officer with effect from February 1, 2021, to Dr Kamiksha Narda Sharma, Senior Medical Officer, PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur.

At the same time, the Senate also recommended the name of Honey Thakur and Dr Jagwant as two fellows as members of the Board of Finance for a one-year term, that is from February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

One-year internship course for BDS students

A statement issued by the Panjab University said, “The Senate has adopted UGC notification regarding UGC Regulations, 2022 (an academic collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions) to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes. It has also approved the recommendations of the committee to allow the BDS students for a one-year internship course in Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital who passed their BDS course from other Dental Colleges.”

The Senate also allowed the amendment with regard to the Provident Fund of temporary/daily wage/contractual employees etc of PU and the minutes of the committee to discuss/recommend the honorarium to be paid to the outside experts (from abroad).