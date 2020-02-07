Panjab University security guards ‘beat up’ student

The student and his friend were parking his car outside the building when a security guard asked them to leave, to make space for faculty parking. The student and his friend were parking his car outside the building when a security guard asked them to leave, to make space for faculty parking.

A FIRST year student from Panjab University’s Human Rights department was allegedly beaten up by a group of security guards in the parking lot outside the emerging areas building of the university.

The student and his friend were parking his car outside the building when a security guard asked them to leave, to make space for faculty parking.

The student alleged that the guard attempted to deflate his tire when he refused to remove his car from the parking space and even verbally abused him, which led to a physical altercation between the guard and the student.

“After the one on one altercation, a group of guards heading to a capacity building meeting passed by the location and they also got into the altercation,” said Ashwani Koul, Chief Security Officer at the University.

The student alleged that all the guards beat him up together, but Koul said that some of the guards were trying to help the student get away from those beating him.

“I was told they were taken to the police station after this incident, where they arrived at a negotiation so no FIR was lodged,” clarified Koul. The student sustained injuries on his head and a nose bleed.

