Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Panjab University: SD College principal says won’t tolerate violation of Lyngdoh committee norms

Supporters and members of the SDCU SDHU party carried out a protest at SD College after the principal said the party’s presidential candidate would be suspended for not adhering to the Lyngdoh Committee rules.

SD College Principal Dr Ajay Sharma made the statement after posters and stickers of the party were found on the campus premises. (File Photo)

Written by Ritish Pandit

With the elections for the student council of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city all set to take place this month, student bodies are trying various means to lure the voters even bypassing the Lyngdoh Committee rules.

SD College Principal Dr Ajay Sharma made the statement after posters and stickers of the party were found on the campus premises.

Dr Sharma said, “The administration won’t tolerate the violation of the Lyngdoh Committee rules irrespective of any student body found to do so on the campus”
Reacting to this development, Ritik Shukla said, “Nothing in writing was given to us by the authorities. It is a conspiracy by other student bodies against us.” Earlier the college had released an order stating the ban on the use of printed material for the elections and canvassing ‘before allowed dates’.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:20:16 am
