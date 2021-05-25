Panjab University scholars discover 12th subgenus of crickets in Chhattisgarh

A TEAM of research scholars of Zoology department at Panjab University, along with their counterparts in Chhattisgarh, discovered a 12th subgenus of the crickets (jhingur), Phalangopsidae, Arachnomimus, in the Kurra caves of Chhattisgarh. The discovery was acknowledged in the international research paper, Zootaxa. The National Museum of Natural History, France, also acknowledged the discovery.

The researchers named the newly-discovered subgenus ‘Jyanti’ on the name of Dr Jayant Vishwas, who is a leading cave researcher based in Chhattisgarh. The findings were sent to the Zoological Survey of India, Calcutta. Dr Ranjana Jaiswara, a DST-INSPIRE faculty with the Zoological department at PU, along with her assistant Monaal, completed two-years long research (2019-2021) last month.

Dr Ranjana Jaiswara says, “The discovered subgenus is completely different from the earlier discovered species of its family. Jayanti has two white bend on its back, which is very uncommon. Despite having no hearing capacity, it communicates with other crickets. Its antennas are unique. During research, we found its reproduction structure is different from earlier discovered subgenus. The Indimimus jayanti is currently known only from Kurra cave.”

Dr Jayant Vishwas told The India Express, “There is a great potential to research in this field, especially in caves. Sadly, in India we have only managed to explore merely one per cent of the caves.”

Researchers are working to develop powerful listening gadgets for people with weak listening capacity using the findings based on the communication technique among crickets.