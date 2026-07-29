Panjab University scholar dies of electrocution on campus, students protest

Writteen by Sukriti Chawla

A PhD scholar at Panjab University (PU) died on Tuesday after she was allegedly electrocuted while crossing a waterlogged stretch near Girls’ Hostel No. 8 on the university’s South Campus, triggering protests by students who accused the university administration of negligence.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am near the rear gate of Girls’ Hostel No. 8 when Jyoti, a fourth-year PhD scholar in the Department of Microbiology, was on her way to the department. According to students, she received an electric shock while walking through stagnant rainwater and cried out for help. She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead.

The death sparked protests outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, with students demanding accountability from the university administration. They submitted a charter of demands to Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Renu Vig, seeking strict action against officials of the university’s Executive Engineer (XEN) office, the constitution of an audit committee to examine campus infrastructure, adequate compensation for the victim’s family, suspension of the Chief Security Officer and the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation.

University officials, however, said the exact cause of death was yet to be established and maintained that the possibility of electrocution appeared low.

The 27-year-old victim, Jyoti Yadav. The 27-year-old victim, Jyoti Yadav.

“The electric pole is 12-13 feet away, and all the wires are intact with their covers put onto them,” Lakhwinder Singh, SDE, PU, said, adding that the area had been barricaded and an investigation was underway.

As a precautionary measure, students also urged the university authorities and the Chandigarh Electricity Department to temporarily disconnect power supply to the university’s Sector 14 and Sector 25 campuses. They alleged that the university had ignored repeated complaints about safety concerns and pointed out that the South Campus lacked a dispensary despite several representations.

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“This is an institutional murder and strict measures should be taken against the culprits. The Vice-Chancellor should resign today itself,” Gaurav Veer Sohal, president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) for 2025-26, said.

V-C Vig expressed grief over the student’s death and assured protesters that the mishap would be examined. She said necessary action would be taken and a committee would be constituted to look into the issues raised by students.

The Department of Microbiology also mourned the loss.

“We are in a very sad and shocked state and have lost one of our precious children. We are at the hospital waiting for her family and completing the immediate procedural formalities,” said Prof Naveen Gupta, chairperson of the Department of Microbiology.

Prof Deepak Kumar Rahi, one of Jyoti’s research guides, said, “We have indeed lost a very good student. She was doing her research in the department and had only one year left to complete her PhD”.

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Jyoti had one year remaining to complete her doctoral research and was reportedly on her way to submit her annual progress report to her supervisor when the incident occurred. Police and university authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on the alleged “step-motherly” treatment doled out to the South Campus. Some students lamented the absence of any shuttle between the two campuses. “Jyoti was forced to wade through water because there was no shuttle,” a student complained.

The author is an intern at The Indian Express