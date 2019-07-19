Panjab University research student turns wasteland to herbal garden

Almost a year ago, Baljeet Kaur, a PhD student of Department of Gandhian Studies at Panjab University, thought of turning a small stretch of wasteland behind her hostel into something productive. Today, with around 200 plants including Castor, Lemon Grass, Heena, Ajwain and Aprajita, the wasteland has turned into a herbal garden.

Advertising

Baljeet Kaur, a native of Sangrur, who belongs to an agriculturist family, says, “I am not the only one behind it. I received the support of like-minded people, who also want to do something for environment, without whom the initiative would not have been possible. I received plants from various sources including Chandigarh Forest Department, local nurseries, and even my hostel mates.”

“Being a resident of the hostel number-3, I always felt the need to bring that wasteland to use. I was not fond of plantation since my childhood. It was only during my masters that I developed a bent towards yoga, mediation etc. I feel that it is when you connect to inner self you begin to feel for nature,” Kaur further says.

She had initially borrowed some plants from the Chandigarh Forest Department as a start. “I had planted three plants on the Student Centre as well. Two of them are still there,” Baljeet says.

Advertising

“I consider the University my home. Just as one tries to make sure that their home looks nice, I also try my best to put such waste pieces of land to good use,” she adds.

Warden of hostel number-3 Dr Ravneet Kaur said, “This garden is a group effort and the mind behind this garden is Baljeet Kaur. Some children of a government school helped in making it a reality. Some scholars from botany department helped in identifying the scientific names. Some nurseries donated plants to us. That is how this garden has come to life.”

“Now we are trying to sensitise others towards the use of the plants available in the garden so that this initiative can be started across the University,” she adds.

About expanding her initiative, Baljeet says, “If one garden can be started in one hostel, students of other hostels too should be motivated to start the same. I plan to start a kitchen garden too. We can plant fruits too. It will be helpful for those who those who can’t afford to buy them from the market.”