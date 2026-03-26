PU shows year-on-year progress in QS Subject Rankings 2026

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The Panjab University has recorded a positive year-on-year performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with Hospitality and Leisure Management placed in the 151–175 band and improvement in Physics and Astronomy, while maintaining six ranked subjects globally.
Physics and Astronomy improved to the 451–500 band in 2026 from 501–550 in 2025. Hospitality and Leisure Management is placed in the 151–175 band in 2026. Pharmacy and Pharmacology continues in the 201–250 range, while Biological Sciences remains stable in the 651–700 band. Chemistry is placed in the 601–700 bracket.
Director, IQAC, Prof Sonal Singhal said the year-on-year trend reflects improvement in select disciplines along with stability in others, supported by consistent research performance indicators. The university continues to maintain representation across six subjects in the global rankings, reflecting sustained academic engagement and research output, she added.
Expressing satisfaction over the university’s performance, Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “The year-on-year trend reflects steady progress in strengthening our research base and academic visibility. Panjab University has also moved from the 1001–1200 band in the QS World University Rankings 2025 to the 901–950 bracket in 2026, reflecting improvement in overall global standing.”
Appreciating the efforts of faculty, staff, students and research scholars, she added, “The university continues to improve across multiple national and international parameters. Our focus remains on research quality, interdisciplinary work and student-centric initiatives. Independent rankings such as Times Higher Education, QS World University Rankings and NIRF also reflect this broader trajectory.”
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