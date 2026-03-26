PU shows year-on-year progress in QS Subject Rankings 2026

The Panjab University has recorded a positive year-on-year performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with Hospitality and Leisure Management placed in the 151–175 band and improvement in Physics and Astronomy, while maintaining six ranked subjects globally.

Physics and Astronomy improved to the 451–500 band in 2026 from 501–550 in 2025. Hospitality and Leisure Management is placed in the 151–175 band in 2026. Pharmacy and Pharmacology continues in the 201–250 range, while Biological Sciences remains stable in the 651–700 band. Chemistry is placed in the 601–700 bracket.

Director, IQAC, Prof Sonal Singhal said the year-on-year trend reflects improvement in select disciplines along with stability in others, supported by consistent research performance indicators. The university continues to maintain representation across six subjects in the global rankings, reflecting sustained academic engagement and research output, she added.