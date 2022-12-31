They made us proud: Panjab University & Punjab Engineering College performers

Faculty, students and alumni of Panjab University and Punjab Engineering College excelled in different fields in 2022. Ritish Pandit profiles the shining stars.

Dr Neelima Dhingra, Assistant Professor, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), PU

Age: 46

Education: PhD in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, PU

Achievement: Received ‘Savshreth Divyanjan Award 2022’ from the President of India for her exemplary achievements in the field of education and research.

Path to Success: Dr Neelima gives credit for her success to her father and husband who supported her in this journey. She says that in her childhood her father used to motivate her by saying “you are not a person with a disability but a person with a different ability” and always told her to excel in life. After her marriage, she says that her husband always supported her and acted like a pillar of support.

How did PU contribute to this achievement? The UIPS department of PU played an important role in her journey, especially Prof Tilak Raj Bhardwaj who always told her to work for quality, not quantity in research.

Future plans: She wants to collaborate with industries to create an impact of her research work on society, thereby benefiting the masses.

Prof Indu Pal Kaur, Professor, UIPS, PU

Age: 57

Education: M Pharm, PhD

Achievement: Recipient of National Intellectual Property Award 2021 & 2022 for being the “Top Indian Individual for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization” by the office of the Controller General of the Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, and the “WIPO Medal for Inventors” 2021 & 2022 conferred by World Intellectual Property Organisation.

Path to Success: She believes it is through steady and continuous efforts that one can achieve excellence with baby steps at a time. She says that it was a sum total of courage, the capacity to step out of her comfort zone, not being put off by failures, and being a trendsetter to do and think differently. She claims that it was one of the important motivators for her passion for research and doing good science with high integrity, honesty, and sincerity. Further, she says that she never had a mentor or godfather to push or support her so she always endeavoured to be among the top and be in a position where her merit cannot be ignored.

Future plans: She plans to work hand in hand with industry to bring science and research-based products to the market, and motivate students to venture into start-ups. She also intends to roll out a few spin-offs while working as a professor, and promote national and international collaborations with scientists across the world.

Dr Gurmeet Kaur, Associate Professor, Dept of Geology, PU

Age: 48

Education: Received doctorate degree from PU in 2003

Achievement: Chairing the Heritage Stone Sub-commission (HSS) of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and co-leader in a UNESCO-IGCP heritage stone project.

As the Chair of the Heritage Stone Sub-Commission of IUGS, Dr Kaur is taking the lead and working in collaboration with geoscientists from different Indian universities and organisations to get four Indian stones, viz. Makrana Marble, Jaisalmer Limestone, Deccan Basalt, and Alwar Quartzite, have global recognition through the IUGS Heritage Stone designation. As a co-leader of a UNESCO-IGCP heritage stone project, she is focusing on stones from developing countries and in the evaluation of a few UNESCO Global Geopark designation projects.

Path to Success: It was in the year 2017 that she was introduced to this work on heritage stones and through her consistent hard work, dedication, and determination that she achieved this success.

Future Plans: Ready to promote many important heritage stones from India. Soon India will have a few more stones designated as IUGS-Heritage Stones.

Arushi Jain

Age: 25

Education: Research Scholar (UGC-JRF), Dept of Economics, PU

Achievement: Selected as ‘Research Associate’ at the Reserve Bank of India with a stipend of Rs 1.2 lakh per month. She was among the eight young professionals selected across the county.

Path to Success: Her passion for economic research drove her towards this opportunity and she always yearned to contribute to the policy arena through research since graduation which induced her to intern at South Asian University, New Delhi, and IIT, Roorkee, and take part in various national and international conferences.

How did PU contribute to this achievement? She says that PU played a prominent role in her holistic intellectual development through the last seven years and gave credit to her PhD supervisor, Dr Smita Sharma, who had always been supportive of her policy-oriented research career.

Future Plans: Through her work in the field of research in economics, she wants to contribute to resolving the challenging problems of the Indian economy.

Anshu Sood

Age: 25

Education: MBA, University Business School (UBS), PU

Achievement: Bagged the highest package of Rs 58.48 lakh per annum in the recent campus placement drive at UBS, PU.

Path to Success: Anshu says that it was only through hard work and the support of her younger brother, parents and teachers that she was able to achieve this feat.

How did PU contribute to this achievement? “The teachers of the UBS department contributed a lot by supporting us in our academic journey as well as bringing this opportunity for us,” she says.

Future Plans: Looking forward to achieving excellence in the field of managerial operations.

Khangembam Chinglensana Singh

Age: 23

Education: Masters of Social Work (MSW), PU

Achievement: Selected as a “Gandhi Fellow” of Batch-15 for the tenure of 2022-24, placed in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and working in the field of education and health.

Path to Success: Singh believes that it is only through working on one’s self-improvement that one can achieve success without any hurdles.

How did PU contribute to this achievement? Singh gives credit to the placement cell of the Centre for Social Work (CSW), PU, through which he was selected.

Future Plans: He plans to work in the development sector keeping more focus on the development of basic education. For this, he is trying to gain as much knowledge as he could gain during his two years of Gandhi Fellowship journey.

Dr Kamal Kumar, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Dept, PEC

Age: 38

Education: PhD in Mechanical Engineering

Achievement: Included in the list of Top “2%” of the most cited scientists in the world released by Stanford University in 2021 and Elsevier in 2022.

Path to Success: He says he has always focused on learning and exploring the latest research fields to strengthen his teaching skills since he joined PEC in 2013, and opted for the multi-disciplinary research field of advanced manufacturing, bio-materials, and surface coating.

How did PEC contribute to this achievement? He says that PEC always provides administrative and financial support to its faculty members who are willing to pursue high-quality research and got ample support from his colleagues in the mechanical engineering department. He got a research grant of Rs 10 lakh under the RIPA scheme, which he utilised to expand his research field. For supporting and motivating the faculty, a research incentive scheme has also been implemented by Dr Baldev Setia, Director, PEC.

Future Plans: Since there is immense potential in the field of “Biodegradable Implants,” so for the next three to five years, he will continue to explore more in this research field by collaborating with industries and research institutes at the national and international levels. He is currently collaborating with University West, Sweden, and LUVAS, Hisar, to develop biocompatible Mg-composites for biodegradable implant applications.

Dr Arun Kumar Singh, Associate Professor in Electronics & Communication Engineering Dept & Coordinator, Semiconductor Research Centre, PEC

Age: 42

Education: PhD in Nanoelectronics from University of Manchester, England, United Kingdom in 2014

Achievement: Received “Top-cited paper award 2022” from Institute of Physics (IOP) for being in the top 1% of the most-cited research article published by IOP to recognise his strong research capabilities in the area of development of photodetectors in the materials category.

Path to Success: He thanks his research students for this success which he says has been a result of their hard work and continuous efforts. Also, he thanks the funding agencies — DST & DRDO — for providing financial support through different research projects to carry out this research. He says that they have managed to design, develop and propose a few state-of-the-art technologies despite available limited research facilities and resources. Further, he says that it was with the financial support of the institute and DST FIST that he established the Semiconductor Research Centre which has complemented existing facilities and will lead to much-enhanced research activities at PEC in the semiconductor area in line with Govt of India Semiconductor Mission.

Future Plans: He works in the area of development of ultra-fast semiconductor devices which will be used in futuristic computational devices for high-speed signal detection and data processing up to the frequency of terahertz which includes 5G spectrum, and satellite communication frequencies. They will be used for medical and security imaging. He has got funding from SERB-DST, and MietY, Govt of India, in this regard and he will be developing prototypes of novel nanoelectronic devices for very high- frequency signal generation/detection for terahertz applications and will also demonstrate brain-inspired/neuromorphic computing consuming very small power from the batteries.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill

Age: 19

Education: BE in Aerospace Engineering, second year

Achievement: Winner of two bronze medals in the ISSF World Shotgun Championship 2022 for India

Path to Success: He claims it was mostly through hard work, regular practice, dedication, and the desire to win that he achieved this success.

How did PEC contribute to your success? PEC supported him by allowing him to attend camps and competitions. PEC helped him to catch up on his missed work and assignments and his professors were always extremely helpful.

Future Plans: Sharing his future plans, he says that he will work harder towards international matches and be more competitive in such tournaments.

Palak Mahajan, Flying Officer with the Indian Air Force

Age: 25

Education: Graduation from Computer Science Department, PEC, in 2015-2019 batch

Achievement: She was awarded three prestigious awards — Chief of Air Staff Award for Best in Aeronautical Engineering Electronics Branch, Vice President’s Sword for Best in Professional Subject and President’s Plaque for Best All Round Officer of the course out of four flights during the passing out parade. She also led the female officer’s flight held at Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru, in July 2022.

Path to success: After completing her engineering, she worked in a multi-national company, J P Morgan and Chase, in Mumbai and then cleared her Services Selection Selection Board (SSB) exam in first attempt for Indian Army and joined Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai, in June 2020. She also cleared her AFCAT exam for Indian Air Force and was recommended for Indian Air Force technical branch and joined Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, in January 2021 for six months and completed her subsequent training in Air force Technical College, Bengaluru, with flying colours.

How did PEC contribute to this achievement? PEC made me qualify the tough exam. PEC gave me a platform which shaped my overall personality.

Future plans: To serve the nation with pride.