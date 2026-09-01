Panjab University polls: ABVP wins president’s post for second time

ABVP received last-minute support from the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), which emerged as a crucial factor in the win. (File Photo)

The Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections ended with a dramatic political payoff on Monday as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the council’s presidency for a second consecutive term, with candidate Ankit Bidhan defeating his closest rival Aadil Brar of ASAP by 512 votes.

Bidhan secured 3,149 votes, while Brar polled 2,637, handing ABVP a significant victory in one of the university’s most closely watched student polls. The result also marked the first time ABVP has retained the PUCSC president’s post for two consecutive terms. Both the other key parties — Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — fail to win any students’ council post.