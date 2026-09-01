Panjab University polls: ABVP wins president’s post for second time

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The Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections ended with a dramatic political payoff on Monday as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the council’s presidency for a second consecutive term, with candidate Ankit Bidhan defeating his closest rival Aadil Brar of ASAP by 512 votes.
Bidhan secured 3,149 votes, while Brar polled 2,637, handing ABVP a significant victory in one of the university’s most closely watched student polls. The result also marked the first time ABVP has retained the PUCSC president’s post for two consecutive terms. Both the other key parties — Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — fail to win any students’ council post.
ABVP received last-minute support from the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), which emerged as a crucial factor in the win. The late realignment helped consolidate support behind Bidhan and gave ABVP the edge in the contest. The result reinforces ABVP’s growing influence on the PU campus. The organisation ended its long wait for the presidency last year when research scholar Gauravveer Singh Sohal won the top post. Bidhan’s victory now establishes that last year’s breakthrough was not an isolated success and gives ABVP back-to-back presidential wins.
“It is not my sole victory. It is the victory of the entire Gen Z,” Bidhan told the media.
The author is an intern at The Indian Express
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