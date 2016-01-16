Panjab University plans study on minorities in state

Panjab University team which won the overall championship trophy and claimed the Chaudhary Charan Singh Trophy in the All India Inter-University Shooting Championship held at Varanasi. Express Photo Panjab University team which won the overall championship trophy and claimed the Chaudhary Charan Singh Trophy in the All India Inter-University Shooting Championship held at Varanasi. Express Photo

To highlight the problems of religious minorities in the country, the Panjab University would conduct a comprehensive comparative study of Christians and Muslims in Punjab.

The research project is being done by the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy under the guidance of Emanual Nahar.

The study is being funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research and a grant-in-aid of Rs 18 lakh has been approved for the study.

“The objective of the study is to examine the extent of prejudice and discrimination faced by these two communities and to compare their socio-economic profiles. Violation of human rights and denial of constitutional rights of these minority groups need a re-look and protection,” Nahar said.

The study will concentrate on the districts of Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Ludhiana, where the numerical strength of Christians and Muslims is relatively higher. Muslims consist of 1.57 per cent of the population mainly in Malerkotla, Sangrur, Chandigarh and Qadian. Christians make up about 1.1 percent of the population, mainly in Gurdaspur.

According to studies done about the occupational patterns of Christians in Punjab, it has been observed that 72.41 per cent of the working population is engaged in the agricultural sector.

However, only 3.75 per cent possess agricultural land.

Nahar said: “Christians do not enjoy state patronage that is given to other Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. After conversion to Christianity, they have lost the right to reservation in government jobs. They stand at the lowest rung of the society among the Dalit classes, especially in the border areas of Punjab.”

Even the Muslims in Punjab have been observed to lag in educational progress owing to economic hardships and discrimination in the field of education. In the proposed study, effects of recent controversies arising out of religious conversions and ghar wapsi will also be analysed.

Jagdish Masih, the founding member of the National Christian League based in Chandigarh, said: “In Punjab particularly, neither Christians nor Muslims have been actively involved in the political scenarios. Over the years, the Congress or Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have done nothing to allow any participation from these groups in the politics of the state. We have been struggling with this and no action has been taken by the Centre either.”

He also added that despite the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding allotment of land for graveyards in various towns and villages of Punjab, not much had been done to facilitate the same.

Through the research project, the level of political participation of Muslims and Christians will also be observed and their share in the political systems will be analysed.

The existing policies of the government for the benefits of these minority groups in urban and rural areas will also be examined.

