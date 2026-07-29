Panjab University gets officiating VC a day after scholar’s electrocution

Prof Meenakshi Goyal, Dean of University Instruction (DUI), who has been appointed as the VC of Panjab University. (Photo: X/@OfficialPU; enhanced using AI)

The Vice-President of India, in his capacity as Chancellor of Panjab University (PU), has directed Prof Meenakshi Goyal, Dean of University Instruction (DUI), to discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor with effect from the forenoon of July 29, following the completion of Prof Renu Vig’s four-month extension as Vice-Chancellor.

According to an order issued by the Secretariat of the Vice-President of India on July 28, Prof Goyal will discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor “until alternative arrangements are made or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Confirming the development, Panjab University Director Public Relations Vineet Puniya said that, as per the orders of the Vice-President of India-cum-Chancellor of Panjab University, Dr Meenakshi Goyal would discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor till further orders.