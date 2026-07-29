Panjab University gets officiating VC a day after scholar’s electrocution

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The Vice-President of India, in his capacity as Chancellor of Panjab University (PU), has directed Prof Meenakshi Goyal, Dean of University Instruction (DUI), to discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor with effect from the forenoon of July 29, following the completion of Prof Renu Vig’s four-month extension as Vice-Chancellor.
According to an order issued by the Secretariat of the Vice-President of India on July 28, Prof Goyal will discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor “until alternative arrangements are made or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
Confirming the development, Panjab University Director Public Relations Vineet Puniya said that, as per the orders of the Vice-President of India-cum-Chancellor of Panjab University, Dr Meenakshi Goyal would discharge the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor till further orders.
Prof Renu Vig’s four-month extension as Vice-Chancellor ended on July 28.
The administrative change comes a day after the death of a PhD scholar on the university campus triggered widespread protests and demands for accountability from the university administration.
Jyoti Yadav, a fourth-year PhD scholar in the Department of Microbiology from Rewari in Haryana, died on Tuesday after she was allegedly electrocuted while crossing a waterlogged stretch near Girls’ Hostel No. 8 on the university’s South Campus.
The incident sparked protests outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, with students accusing the university administration of negligence and seeking action against officials, a campus-wide infrastructure safety audit, compensation for the victim’s family, suspension of the Chief Security Officer and the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.
Late on Tuesday evening, the protests intensified as students broke through the gates of the Vice-Chancellor’s office after negotiations with the university authorities failed to break the deadlock. The agitating students and Jyoti’s family refused to accept the university’s initial offer of Rs 16 lakh compensation and a non-teaching job for her brother, demanding enhanced compensation and action against senior university officials.
An FIR has been registered in connection with the student’s death, while police and university authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. University officials have maintained that the exact cause of death is yet to be established, although students have alleged that she suffered an electric shock while walking through stagnant rainwater on the campus.
The Vice-President’s order appointing Prof Goyal as the officiating head of the university does not mention any reason for the arrangement and follows the scheduled conclusion of Prof Vig’s extended tenure.
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