Panjab University moves High Court, saying Senate poll not possible

The Panjab University has filed an appeal against the single bench order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, directing the varsity to ensure that the electoral process for the Senate polls be completed within two months.

The appeal came up for hearing on Thursday before the bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Archana Puri.

Senior Advocate Satya Pal Jain, counsel for the appellants referred to the notification dated April 16, 2021, whereby the election was slated for April 26, and later rescheduled for May 19, and pleaded that since the Punjab Government had, as part of the Covid curbs, ordered that not more than 20 people be allowed at any event, the election will not be possible. He pointed out that the total number of voters at PU stood 3,75,500 and were spread across six states.

At this, Senior Advocate RS Cheema, and Advocate R Kartikeya, counsel for the respondents (senate members), stated that at present, they will not dispute this fact given the prevailing pandemic.

The bench thus adjourned the matter for July 8.

Earlier, seven members of PU Senate had moved the HC challenging the V-C’s order, indefinitely deferring the elections. The HC passed an order in favour of the senate member, against which PU has moved an appeal.