Panjab University: Iron grill of temple near PUG garden found broken

Unknown men broke the iron grill of a temple situated near the PN Mehra Botanical Garden at Panjab University in the early hours of Thursday.

The temple and a neighbouring gurdwara touch the low-height boundary wall of PU, which is without fencing.

Sudhir Singh, head granthi of PU gurdwara, said, “It was around 2 am when I heard the sound of some cracking of iron grill. I was in my room. I switched on the lights. I went outside and checked the entire vicinity. I also checked our gurdwara premises. There was complete silence. But around 7 am today, when I checked the gurdwara surroundings again, one of the iron grills of a temple window was found broken. A lock, which was put at the folding grill next to the broken grill, was found broken. I called the temple manager and informed him.”

Sources said three iron benches had been installed outside the gurdwara two years ago but over time, all these benches were stolen.

The temple manager, Deepak Kaushik, who is also assistant registrar with the secrecy branch of PU, said, “Our temple and gurdwara are situated next to the boundary wall, which is short in height and without fencing. There is always the threat of intruders. There is a beat box for PU security guard near the two shrines but the guard passed away three days back. I have informed the PU security officers and also PU police beat box personnel about the theft attempt. Burglars might have got alerted and ran away without stealing anything. I will definitely take up with PU Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar the matter of increasing the height of boundary wall and installing fencing.”

The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the temple and gurdwara are being scrutinised by shrine management members. Three years ago, burglars struck at the temple and took away thousands of donation money and jewellery ornaments from the deities.

