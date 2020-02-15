Panjab University: ICSSR holds seminar on innovations in health sector

The session also discussed the development of biomaterials and protein therapeutics. The session also discussed the development of biomaterials and protein therapeutics.

Written by Sheema Zehra

ICSSR AT Panjab University held a session on innovative biotechnological applications in health in the presence of chairpersons, U C Banerjee and Sanjav Chhibber, on Friday. Many scholars and experts presented their research papers on the occasion.

RI Johnson from University of Tennesse Health Science Center, Memphis, presented a talk on ‘Generation of Functional Cardiomyocytes derived from human somatic cells and therapy for heart diseases’. N Ganesh from Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer hospital and Research Centre, MP, and senior scientist from department of research, dwelt on the role of herbal derivatives and phytoconstituents in cancer therapy in combination with conventional therapeutics.

According to him, due to the chemotherapy and radiation therapy patients suffer severe side-effects leading to trauma that compromises with their quality of life, as a result of which at times patients leave the treatment midway. Cancer therapies even damage even the healthy cells, he pointed out, stating that it is high time that other therapies, which ensue prevention DNA damage, and enhance DNA repair are used. He claimed that dehydration is necessary for that, adding that he had made two types of liquid medicines in the form of tea, which keep the body hydrated and protects cells.

He said that where thousands of cells are damaged due to chemotherapy, the two liquids reduce the damage. ‘Madan ‘Moh’ Ki Chai’ is created using Adulsa plant, Kurkuma plant, turmeric, Eichhornia crassipes and palm jaggery which if a patient drinks before the therapy can reduce cell damage caused by radiation therapy. Another tea which he named ‘Hope of Orange’ is made of orange and is given to patient who have to undergo chemotherapy.

“We used it on 25 patients who had radiotherapy for 35 days. We asked them to drink water well and then gave 60 ml Madan Moh Ki Chai to drink before and after the therapy. After 35 days, we saw a reduction in the damage to WBCs, RBCs and platelets. This tea also helps the patients to get rid of nausea,” said N Ganesh.



