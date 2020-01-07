Panjab University holds conference on women’s participation in decision-making

The seminar was organised in association with the National Commission for Women. (File) The seminar was organised in association with the National Commission for Women. (File)

“The only way for a woman to truly be empowered is to be financially independent and secure. I learnt that the hard way, but none of you should have to,” said Revathi Roy, an acclaimed social entrepreneur, during a panel discussion at a seminar on ‘Women’s participation in decision making’ at Panjab University’s English Auditorium on Monday.

The Seminar, which was organised in association with the National Commission for Women, was inaugurated and attended by dignitaries including Chairperson of the NCW Rekha Sharma, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Panchkula MLA and Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta.

Gupta and Kher addressed the audience in a panel discussion on ‘Political participation of women and decision making’, following which, Roy and two other panelists discussed the ‘Role of financial inclusion in enabling decision making by women’ in India.

To inspire the women seated in the audience, and to exemplify the significance of financial security in their lives, Roy shared an anecdote from her life, where she was compelled to join the workforce at the age of 46 because her husband, the sole breadwinner of the family, had fallen into coma. “At that point in my life, I could not look for work in a corporate or anywhere else. They would never take a person my age into their company as a fresher, so I hade no option but to begin my own business,” said Roy.

Roy, who is now the CEO of a company called ‘Hey Dee Dee’, an all women fleet which provides instant parcel delivery services, has other ventures including a company which provides skill training to underprivileged women in driving and in turn allows them to become a part of the workforce in ‘Hey Dee Dee’.

“Before all this, when my journey as an entrepreneur began, the only skill I possessed was of driving. I decided I will myself become a cab driver to earn money for my family,” said Roy. After deciding to use her driving skills as the basis of business development, Roy founded Asia’s first all women taxi service called ‘Forsche’.

The other panelists, including Meenakshi Gupta, Deputy of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and H Srinivas from the VV Giri National Labour Institue, echoed Roy’s sentiments by agreeing that financial stability was the basis of women empowerment and involvement in decision making.

“Often women who are not the bread earners of the family, even though they work all day informally, are not allowed to make decision for the family because they do not control the economic means. This is what we need to change in order to involve them in decision-making,” said Meenakshi Gupta during the discussion.

Srinivas further highlighted that since most of the working women in India were a part of the informal economy, they did not enjoy the benefits of acts that ensured equal wages and provided other institutional support such as pension and maternity leave.

“At least 93 per cent of our work force is part of the informal economy, out of which 50 per cent are women. If we integrate them into the formal economy, they will enjoy benefits and will be significantly empowered, financially,” said Srinivas.

Roy concluded the panel discussion by saying that every women can be financially empowered by believing in themselves and the skill that they possess. “For every woman out there, I want them to tell them that they are good at whatever they do. Women are truly the stronger gender, so it is time that we take the reins of our future into our own hands,” said Roy.

