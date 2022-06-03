Panjab University: HC issues notice to V-C on plea challenging decline of approval of faculty election

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the Panjab University Chandigarh and its Vice Chancellor, on a petition filed by Professor Keshav Malhotra and other senate members challenging an order of the university whereby the VC declined to approve their (petitioner’s) election from the constituency of faculties.

Hearing the plea, the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh while issuing the notice to the respondents for July 6 ordered, “any process of election shall be subject to the decision of the present writ petition”.

Appearing on behalf of petitioners, counsel R Kartikeya contended that approval can be declined by Chancellor of PU, only on limited grounds that the person elected is not likely to draw pecuniary advantage from the University.

There was no provision wherein he could withhold or reject such an approval without citing any reason, contended the petitioner counsel.