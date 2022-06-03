scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Panjab University: HC issues notice to V-C on plea challenging decline of approval of faculty election

Appearing on behalf of petitioners, counsel R Kartikeya contended that approval can be declined by Chancellor of PU, only on limited grounds that the person elected is not likely to draw pecuniary advantage from the University.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 3, 2022 3:30:48 am
Punjab and Haryana High Court, Panjab University Chandigarh, panjab university, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPunjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the Panjab University Chandigarh and its Vice Chancellor, on a petition filed by Professor Keshav Malhotra and other senate members challenging an order of the university whereby the VC declined to approve their (petitioner’s) election from the constituency of faculties.

Hearing the plea, the bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh while issuing the notice to the respondents for July 6  ordered, “any process of election shall be subject to the decision of the present writ petition”.

Appearing on behalf of petitioners, counsel R Kartikeya contended that approval can be declined by Chancellor of PU, only on limited grounds that the person elected is not likely to draw pecuniary advantage from the University.

More from Chandigarh

There was no provision wherein he could withhold or reject such an approval without citing any reason, contended the petitioner counsel.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: UP DilemmaPremium
Delhi Confidential: UP Dilemma
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...Premium
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedentPremium
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedent
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement