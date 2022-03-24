High Court notice to Panjab University for not giving hostel room to its transgender student

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to Panjab University, Chandigarh, over a petition filed by a transgender student who has alleged that hostel accommodation has not been made available to her.

The petitioner, Yashika, through her counsel Advocate Maninderjit Singh, has contended that hostel accommodation has not been made available to her, even, after admission has been granted in an MA course, and the first semester has already been completed. Thus, there was an urgency in the matter, the plea said.

The HC notice issued to the varsity was accepted by standing counsel for PU, Advocate Indresh Goel. With the counsel for the respondent seeking time to file their respective written statements, the court adjourned the matter for April 26.

Hailing from Saharanpur, Yashika had got admission to Panjab University’s MA in Human Rights and Duties programme at full fee concession in October 2021. The first request for allocation of a hostel room via email to the Vice-Chancellor, Dean Student Welfare, and Registrar of the university was sent by her on September 28 last year.

She had had also written to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner about the same on October 10. However, after being met with stoic silence, she sent a second letter to the Additional Deputy Commissioner on October 19, which too failed to invoke a response. Then, Yashika said, on December 1 she wrote to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The ministry marked the letter seeking a reply from the University. The university authorities, however in their reply on December 16 last year informed the ministry that they had formed a committee to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, on December 2, last year, Yashika had also sent an email to the university drawing their attention towards setting up a gender-neutral hostel, considering the challenges she was facing. Later, the university authorities called her and verbally conveyed to her that she couldn’t be provided accommodation, even in the women’s hostel, as there was no provision for the same in their guidelines, even as a committee deliberated on finding accommodation for her.