3,500 candidates apply for 53 teaching posts in Panjab University

AS many as 3,500 candidates have applied for the 53 posts lying vacant in many departments of Panjab University (PU). The maximum number of applications were received for the post of assistant professor in the Chemistry department, followed by the applications for the post of associate professor in the Economics department. Both departments have one post each vacant.

The PU officials said that all the applications were received online and they would be scrutinized after the approval of the PU Syndicate.

Applications were invited for filling up the seats in the department of Mathematics, Economics, Music, Zoology, Sociology, Law, Centre For State Cell Tissue Engineering and Biotechnology Excellence, School of Punjabi Studies, University Institute of Legal Studies, etc.

The applications for the 53 posts were invited during the tenure of former PU Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar. Kumar was transferred amidst the allegations of corruption on January 10. Senior faculty Professor Renu Vig has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the university.