scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

3,500 candidates apply for 53 teaching posts in Panjab University

The applications were invited for filling up the seats in the department of Mathematics, Economics, Music, Zoology, Sociology, Law, Centre For State Cell Tissue Engineering and Biotechnology Excellence, School of Punjabi Studies, University Institute of Legal Studies, etc

The PU officials said that all the applications were received online and they would be scrutinized after the approval of the PU Syndicate. (Express File Photo)
Listen to this article
3,500 candidates apply for 53 teaching posts in Panjab University
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

AS many as 3,500 candidates have applied for the 53 posts lying vacant in many departments of Panjab University (PU). The maximum number of applications were received for the post of assistant professor in the Chemistry department, followed by the applications for the post of associate professor in the Economics department. Both departments have one post each vacant.

The PU officials said that all the applications were received online and they would be scrutinized after the approval of the PU Syndicate.

Applications were invited for filling up the seats in the department of Mathematics, Economics, Music, Zoology, Sociology, Law, Centre For State Cell Tissue Engineering and Biotechnology Excellence, School of Punjabi Studies, University Institute of Legal Studies, etc.

More from Chandigarh

The applications for the 53 posts were invited during the tenure of former PU Vice Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar. Kumar was transferred amidst the allegations of corruption on January 10. Senior faculty Professor Renu Vig has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:46 IST
Next Story

Budget 2023: Urban infra fund will give much-needed impetus, says NIUA director

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close