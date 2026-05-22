Panjab University BTech student found dead in hostel room; probe on: police

Preliminary investigation has not revealed any visible injury marks on the body, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A B Tech student of Punjabi University has been found dead inside one of the hostel rooms, police said.

Police have identified as Varunpreet Singh (24) and was from Tarn Taran’s Kang village.

Although, Varunpreet was staying in a rented accommodation outside the university campus, he had come to room 340 of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur hostel of the university on Wednesday, they said.

The students were studying in different hostel rooms in various study groups for the ongoing university examinations, officials said. However, Varunpreet was reportedly alone in one of the rooms.

One of the students found Varunpreet lying unconscious when he accidentally entered the room. Following this, he was immediately shifted to the university dispensary in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him brought dead.