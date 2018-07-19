Panjab University BCom admission: ‘Technical reasons’ lead to withdrawal of merit list from education director’s website

A similar list, uploaded on the same website on Tuesday, was also withdrawn citing “technical reasons”. (File) A similar list, uploaded on the same website on Tuesday, was also withdrawn citing “technical reasons”. (File)

The withdrawal of merit list of students seeking admission to BCom in colleges affiliated to Panjab University from the website of the Director, Higher Education, raised eyebrows on Wednesday. A similar list, uploaded on the same website on Tuesday, was also withdrawn citing “technical reasons”.

UT Education Secretary B L Sharma said, “I have taken a strict note of these developments and a meeting of all concerned officials has been called for Thursday. I will check all the technical reasons for withdrawal of the merit list of aspirants seeking admission in BCom courses today.”

A student, who had applied for admission, said, “The uploaded merit list was related to BCom, BBA, BCA and BSc but only the list related to BCom was withdrawn. If technical reasons were responsible for the withdrawal, then why were the lists of all the courses not removed from the website. Yesterday too, an uploaded list was withdrawn and again uploaded with changes. Apart from these, the list was also not uploaded on the website at the exact time.”

