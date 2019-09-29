Panjab University: Amid drama at Senate meeting, 3 DSWs reinstated

Amid much pandemonium during the Senate meeting on Saturday, Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar announced that on a “unanimous agreement on the resolution submitted by the members of Senate”, three Deans of Student Welfare (DSWs) have been reinstated into the office with an extension of one year up to May 31, 2020.

DSW Emanual Nahar, DSW Women, Neena Caplash and Associate DSW Ranjan Kumar were denied extension by the vice-chancellor during the Senate meeting on August 22. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the PU authorities to convene a Senate meeting, after the Nahar and at least four Senators approached the court.

During Saturday’s meeting, the V-C read out a statement saying, “After long deliberation and respecting the sentiments of the house while also taking in consideration each member’s views and opinions and in the interest of university as a whole, I unanimously agree on the resolution already structured, which states, the DSWs will be given an extension in their terms of appointment for one more year till May 31, 2020.”

The resolution, which had the names and signatures of 47 out of the total 68 members present in the meeting excluding Nahar, in favour of reinstating him was submitted by Ashok Goyal, PU faculty, to the V- C. Ashok Goyal, also read all the 47 names saying that in an argument in the High Court, another such resolution that was submitted last time was rejected saying, the V-C does not recognise if the signatures are true or false.

Though, the meeting began on a cordial note with the V-C addressing the body of University’s accomplishments in the past year and expectations for the next few years, as soon as the agenda of the meeting— “to consider if DSWs should be given extension in their term of appointment for one more year”— came up, the heat soon turned up.

V K Sibal, a senior advocate and a member of the Senate, even threw back the biscuit a waiter put on his plate as the arguments heated. MP Kirron Kher went on to term the reading of names by Ashok Goyal an “illegal activity”, using Punjabi phrases like, “Sharam karlo saare”, “Bakre ki maa kabtak khair manaegi” and “Rolla paa ke nahi karo.” Things even got ugly between Kher and Anu Chatrath, who at least thrice said to Kher, “give respect and get respect”.

Kher further said, “Emanual who has already got two extensions does not deserve another one. He is not a world renowned scientist or professor imparting priceless knowledge to the students of the university that we just cannot let him go.”

Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon was the first member to take a go at the meeting as he came down heavily on the “people” who filed the case.

“If people did not agree with the decision, the V-C could have been personally approached and a solution could have been found within. The issue should have been inside the family,” he said. Former MP Satya Pal Jain suggested that the votes be casted in ‘secret’.

Though most disagreed with one-another on everything, they only came together on one: voting should only be used as a last resort when things remain unsolvable even after debate and discussion.

The members who were supporting Nahar brought out the decision that was made by the Syndicate where in 14 out of 15 votes were casted in favour of Nahar’s extension and demanded that it be accepted and passed by the body too. Throughout the meeting, the Senators made statements like, “Difference of opinion should not be a point of fighting and that the Chair (V-C) should have the decency to respect the views of the body.”

The V-C even insisted on making another five-member body comprising Ashok Goyal, Satya Pal Jain, Ronki Ram, Sanjay Tandon and former V-C R P Bambah who were to discuss their views and come out with an opinion that the whole body will accept. All the five members did not agree to participate in any such meeting, while others too questioned the V-C’s motives.