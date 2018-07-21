Panjab Univ V-C raises issue of governance reforms again on his last working day

Professor Arun Kumar Grover. Professor Arun Kumar Grover.

ON HIS last working day as the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Professor Arun Kumar Grover on Friday again raised the issue of governance reforms in the governing bodies of PU on Friday as he requested the High Court to allow him to continue assisting it regarding the pending issues of the varsity. So, Grover will continue to appear in the case on September 19, during the next hearing.

The V-C had moved an application in his personal capacity in the public interest litigation on financial issues of Panjab University and prayed that he may “kindly be permitted reasonable audience to apprise this Hon’ble Court of the pending issues that are still plaguing the university”. He also sought directions to the concerned authorities for their response to the issues raised by him.

A division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli issued notice on Grover’s application and listed it with the main case for hearing on September 19. In the application, Grover apprised the division bench that the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the governance and financial difficulties the PU was then facing on September 8, 2016.

“Even though the financial troubles haven’t yet receded completely, to some extent, financial succour has been restored to the university. However, the issue of governance reforms, which was the next important issue taken in the original order dated 08.09.2016, hasn’t been adequately responded to hitherto by the stakeholders,” said Grover in his plea.

The V-C told Chandigarh Newsline that he had made a prayer in his application that the issue of governance reforms needed attention.

“The court has agreed to give me a chance to come to court. The honourable Chief Justice has asked me to come back to the court when the next hearing of the PIL is held in September,” he said. “I had to give the court a brief history as to why we need the governance reforms. The act of Panjab University is nothing but an ordinance converted into an Act and thereafter there has been no relook. All other universities, which were part of the 1904 Act, have made changes. This is the only university where the Act has not been looked at.”

The issue of governance reforms had been raised by Grover this April during the hearing of the PIL when in an application before the High Court, he had said that the governing structure of PU needed “a serious reform” due to the alleged groupism prevalent in the Senate. He had also highlighted the flaws in the election of the Syndicate members.

The affidavit, filed by Grover, had then snowballed into a huge controversy with the Syndicate and Senate seeking withdrawal of his comments on the governing bodies. The PU registrar had even moved an application in May seeking withdrawal of Grover’s application.

The High Court, however, sought a response from the Punjab government and the Centre before proceeding further on the issue.

