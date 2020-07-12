Panjab: HC comes to rescue of woman facing threats from husband

Facing threats from her in-laws as well as her own family in Chandigarh, the woman was admitted to a shelter home in Chandigarh last week, following an order from the court. (Representatioal) Facing threats from her in-laws as well as her own family in Chandigarh, the woman was admitted to a shelter home in Chandigarh last week, following an order from the court. (Representatioal)

A woman, who had to leave her matrimonial home within 15 days of marriage due to “objectionable demands” of her husband, has been given a liberty by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to approach it again in case she perceives any threat to her life and liberty. Facing threats from her in-laws as well as her own family in Chandigarh, the woman was admitted to a shelter home in Chandigarh last week, following an order from the court. She was also provided security. However, she has now found a private accommodation for herself.

The woman, who was married in November 2019 to a man in Patiala, said in a petition filed last week, that she was tortured by her husband who used to make “objectionable demands” from her. She alleged she was being threatened by her parents, sisters, husband and in-laws for not living with her husband and for “not fulfilling the demands of unnatural sex of her husband.”

“The present writ petition is disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to approach this court again, in case, she perceives any threat to her life and liberty in future at the hands of private respondents. It will be open to the petitioner to shift out of the Shelter Home, Sector-19, Chandigarh and respondents will not create any hurdle in case, if she decides to do so,” said Justice Suvir Sehgal in the order.

The woman’s parents had been pressurising her to go back to her husband as her sister is also staying with them in Chandigarh due to a marital discord. In March, her husband had come to persuade her to go back with him and, as per the petition, had to stay back in Chandigarh due to the nationwide lockdown. In her petition, she also said she apprehends threats from her relatives working with the Chandigarh Police and asserted that she wants to live an independent life as she has started working in the city. Patiala Police, in its reply to court, said there is no danger to her life and liberty at the hands of her husband and in-laws.

