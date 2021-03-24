Punjab and Haryana High Court allows plea of Panjab University Senators seeking to hold Senate polls immediately

The bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh, allowed the petition, as shown on the website of the High Court. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed the petition filed by Senate members of the Panjab University, seeking directions for the university to hold the Senate elections forthwith.

The bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh, allowed the petition, as shown on the website of the High Court. However, the detailed order copy has not been released by the High Court yet.

The seven members of Panjab University’s Senate had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar’s order which had deferred the elections of the university Senate indefinitely.

The petition had been filed by the Senators through counsel advocate R Kartikeya and advocate Sunny Deep Joneja, contending that they are aggrieved by the illegal action of the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor, through the orders issued on August 15, 2020, and later on October 17, 2020, whereby “illegally and arbitrarily the elections of the university Senate have been deferred”.

The petitioners had also sought to quash the orders of the Chandigarh Administration dated October 16, 2020, which asked the Panjab University to defer the elections.

The plea alleged that the order that was based on incorrect facts, and was without jurisdiction, being further based on political considerations.