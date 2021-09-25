Panipat to get Rs 1,140-cr paint making unit

Aditya Birla group is going to invest Rs 1140 crore in Panipat, said an official spokesperson Friday, adding that Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has handed over a regular letter of allotment to a team of Aditya Birla group for setting up a large paint manufacturing facility.

The spokesperson said that an allotment of 70 acres of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC)’s land to Aditya Birla group in Panipat has been made for setting up the paint manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs.1140 Crores.

The spokesperson said that this allotment has been made under the mega project category in a totally transparent manner by inviting online applications through open advertisement. “The unit will provide direct employment to about 550 persons and help in industrial growth of the area through proliferation of ancillary units,” said the spokesperson.