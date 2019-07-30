Panipat: Radhe Maa, supporters booked for assault on journalist

Haryana Police have lodged an FIR against self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa and her supporters after a journalist was assaulted in her presence “for asking questions”.

While Radhe Maa has been booked for allegedly threatening the journalist, a group of her supporters have been charged with assault. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when Radhe Maa had gone to Panipat to attend a Kanwar Shivir.

Panipat SP Sumit Kumar told The Indian Express that an FIR has been registered under the charges of assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. “The police are enquiring into the matter, though, no arrest has been made yet. The alleged assault on the journalist took place in her presence,” said the SP.

After the incident, the journalist was escorted to his home under police security.

Sources said that Radhe Maa lost her temper when the journalist asked questions regarding controversies related to her. The journalist alleged that her supporters assaulted him and broke his camera, apart from trying to kidnap him. However, the policemen present on the spot rescued him.

Earlier in 2018, the Punjab Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team to look into a complaint against Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa for allegedly hurting religious statements of people. The petitioner, Surinder Mittal, had approached the High Court seeking registration of a criminal case against her.