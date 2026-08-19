Woman dies 2 days after sexual assault at Haryana Government hospital

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A 58-year-old woman who had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a security guard during a CT scan at Panipat Civil Hospital died during treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak, Tuesday, two days after the alleged incident.
The police arrested the accused guard, whom they said they will produce before a court Wednesday. Investigators are examining why he was present inside the CT scan room and allegedly prevented the woman’s family members from entering.
Devender, SHO, Panipat City Police Station, said the police received information about the alleged sexual assault Monday, following which they registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“She was a heart patient and also suffering from tuberculosis. The doctor had advised a CT scan and X-ray,” the SHO said.
According to the police, the accused stopped the woman’s family members from entering the CT scan room and sexually assaulted her.
The woman was later referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak for treatment, where she died.
Sources said the CT scan and MRI services at Panipat Civil Hospital are provided under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and that the accused was employed by the company providing these services. The company has since terminated his services, the sources added.
Meanwhile, health authorities have issued instructions to ensure a woman attendant is present during diagnostic tests and procedures involving female patients.
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