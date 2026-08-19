Woman dies 2 days after sexual assault at Haryana Government hospital

The girl, a Class 4 student, did not go to school on Tuesday as she was unwell. When her parents returned from work, she was not at home.

A 58-year-old woman who had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a security guard during a CT scan at Panipat Civil Hospital died during treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak, Tuesday, two days after the alleged incident.

The police arrested the accused guard, whom they said they will produce before a court Wednesday. Investigators are examining why he was present inside the CT scan room and allegedly prevented the woman’s family members from entering.

Devender, SHO, Panipat City Police Station, said the police received information about the alleged sexual assault Monday, following which they registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).