Panic booking of domestic LPG in Punjab ‘crashes’ online platforms

Panic booking of domestic LPG cylinders in Punjab on Wednesday caused online booking platforms to “crash”, even as district administrations across the state tried to reassure residents that there was “no shortage of domestic cylinders”. A 25-day cap on booking domestic LPG cylinders intensified the situation.

Arun Kumar, a member of the Ludhiana LPG Dealers Association, said, “A surge in bookings, nearly 30 to 40 per cent higher than normal, caused the booking app to crash. As the online booking system has stopped functioning, fresh bookings cannot be processed. Due to the crash, I am unable to print delivery slips to deliver cylinders, but we have no shortage of LPG supplies for domestic consumers. Many consumers are visiting agencies for manual booking or trying to collect cylinders themselves, which is creating panic among people.”

Naveen Talwar, a gas agency dealer in Ludhiana, said, “Online bookings are not happening since Wednesday afternoon and this issue is not limited to Ludhiana alone, it is across Punjab and even in other parts of the country…there is a load on the system as all of a sudden online bookings have increased, so issues are coming in the software.”

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “A 20 per cent cut has been imposed only on commercial LPG supplies, while domestic supply continued as usual. There is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. Consumers should not panic or repeatedly attempt bookings on the app. Cylinders can be booked through usual channels, and the supply chain is functioning normally.”

“The administration is regulating supplies to ensure every consumer gets adequate availability”, the DC said, urging residents “not to resort to panic buying or hoarding”.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone hoarding essential commodities or spreading misinformation about shortages.

The situation has also raised concerns among commercial users as dealers claimed that “fresh supplies of commercial LPG cylinders have not reached the city for the past four days”.

According to an industry estimate, Ludhiana alone consumes nearly 120-140 metric tonnes of commercial and industrial LPG daily, primarily used by restaurants, hotels and industrial manufacturing units.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association held an emergency meeting to review the situation.

Association president Amarveer Singh said, “Most restaurants currently have five to seven days of advance commercial LPG stock, but uncertainty over fresh supply is a concern. The Centre has constituted a three-member committee to address the issue of commercial LPG supply. Our Association is in touch with them, and we are hopeful that a solution will emerge soon.”

“Hotels and restaurants are exploring alternative arrangements such as electric cooktops, diesel-based cooking units and even solar-powered cooking systems to continue operations if their supply is disrupted,” Singh added that

The situation has also prompted discussions at the state level, with Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak appealing to the Centre to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential fuels such as LPG, petrol and diesel.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the minister stressed the need for coordinated measures to prevent shortages and avoid panic among the public.

“In view of the ongoing war-like situation in the West Asian region, the Union Government must ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities such as LPG, petrol and diesel so that people do not face inconvenience,” Kataruchak said.

The minister also asked officials to remain vigilant and coordinate with district administrations to maintain an uninterrupted supply.

In Ludhiana, officials said the district has sufficient stock of LPG, petrol and diesel to meet demand. The DC said, “The administration has directed officials to submit daily reports on fuel stock and supply to monitor the situation closely.”

Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Poonam Singh held a meeting with representatives of LPG agencies and oil companies on Wednesday to assess the supply and ensure smooth distribution.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia appealed to residents in his district not to indulge in panic buying of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG, and directed petrol pump owners and gas agency operators to ensure an uninterrupted supply. “Any form of black marketing or hoarding will not be tolerated. Besides, people should not believe any rumours.”

Talking about the booking issues, Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajnish Dhiman said, “Bookings can be done through various modes.”

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma held a meeting with the District Controller Food Supply Officer, Sales Officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and owners of gas agencies and petrol pumps to review the availability of domestic LPG and petrol/diesel in the district. During the meeting, the supply situation was discussed.

Sharma said, “It has been noticed that some people are buying gas cylinders and petrol/diesel in excess quantities. Petrol, diesel and cooking gas should be purchased only as per actual requirement. People should refrain from unnecessary stockpiling and follow the government guidelines.”

Various Modes of Booking Domestic LPG Cylinders

Indian Oil consumers

Through BBPS platforms such as Amazon, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM or PhonePe. Consumers can also call IVRS at 7718955555 (between 6 pm and 10 pm), give a missed call at 8454955555, download the IndianOil app and log in with their registered mobile number to place a refill request. Consumers can also send an SMS for a refill to 7718955555, log on to the cx.indianoil.in portal using their registered mobile number, or send a WhatsApp message with the word “Refill” to 7588888824.

Bharat Petroleum consumers

Bookings can be made through BBPS platforms such as Amazon, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM or PhonePe, or through IVRS at 7715012345 / 7718012345 / 7710955555 by giving a missed call. Consumers can also download the BharatGas app, log in to my.ebharatgas.com using their registered mobile number, or send a WhatsApp message “Hi” to 1800224344.

Hindustan Petroleum consumers

Bookings can be made through BBPS platforms such as Amazon, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM or PhonePe, by calling IVRS at 8888823456, by giving a missed call to 9493602222, or by downloading the HP Pay app.