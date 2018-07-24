Panel to revive decisions taken by CHB chairman but with changes

A COMMITTEE, constituted to look into need-based changes, on Monday decided to revive decisions taken by then Chandigarh Housing Board Chairman Maninder Bains, but with modifications. Also, it has been proposed to scrap the provision of annual penalty that was to be imposed on the residents for getting the changes regularised.

The decisions of the then chairman were reversed by the UT Administration in May this year. At a meeting of the committee on Monday, it was also decided that all the decisions, which were scrapped, would be taken afresh with modifications and then sent to the UT Administrator for final approval.

“Because there were several representations by people to regularise the need-based changes, we are in the process of reviewing those decisions but with modifications. However, the final call will be taken by the board at its meeting. If it is approved, these will be sent to the UT Administrator for his final approval after that,” said a member who attended the meeting.

The committee will table its report at the Board meeting scheduled to be held on July 25. Already, the UT Administration has revoked all orders for need-based changes imposed by the Chandigarh Housing Board in May this year. Following the reversal, the board had constituted a committee to frame a policy on need-based changes and take a look into the issue.

A communication from the Chief Architect in May this year to the CHB chairman had stated, “The UT Administrator has revoked all such orders issued without the approval of the Chandigarh Administration and are not in accordance with the prevalent development regulation, including Chandigarh Master Plan 2031.”

Several people staying at CHB’s dwelling units had made changes like installing grilles, construction of additional balconies or doors or staircases. The board last year decided to regularise these violations. The committee will also see the structural stability of the building before recommending the exemption.

There are over 40,000 people, who had made changes in the original structures by constructing balconies, covering their courtyards, converting balconies into rooms or toilets, constructing a staircase and additional washrooms or even made internal changes.

Last year, a survey was carried out by board engineers in all the 61,067 units constructed till date regarding violations, encroachment and misuse. When notices were issued to the people, the allottees requested CHB to give them exemptions.

