Panel to discuss semester system in PU-affiliated colleges today

A 14-members committee,which is to decide on whether or not to continue with the semester system in post-graduate courses in 188 Panjab University (PU)-affiliated colleges,is going to meet on Thursday.

The meeting is going to be held under the headship of Dean,University Instructions (DUI) on the campus. The committee was constituted in the recently held Syndicate meeting when senators apprised the Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Grover about the difficulties the colleges are facing under the semester system.

Even the Senate meeting held on March 24 had witnessed a long debate on the issue. The senators had reacted against the semester system during a discussion about exempting the University School of Open Learning (USOL) and the affiliated colleges from introducing semester system in the post graduate diploma courses for the academic session 2013-14 came for the approval of the House.

It was during the tenure of the former Vice-Chancellor Prof R C Sobti that the colleges were forced to implement the semester system in July 2011. However,the matter was approved from the Syndicate in September 2011.

Members have informed the Newsline that it is difficult to run the colleges under two systems as in undergraduate courses,an annual system prevails and post graduate courses have a semester system. Moreover,with colleges having a shortage of staff,it become even more difficult to run two systems.

Senator R P Josh said that due to this dual system even the co-curricular and sports activities are also suffering in the colleges. The colleges have alleged that in order to get a grant of Rs 73 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC),the former V-C had imposed this system on the colleges without taking the consent of the college authorities.

The colleges further maintained that in the varsity,it is easy to run the semester system as the majority of the departments have postgraduate courses.

