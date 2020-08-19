Panel rejects proposal of entry ticket to parks, approves 20% cut in fuel for MC officials

The committee also resolved to prepare proposals about displaying advertisements in toilet blocks located in gardens/green belts and for connecting passages to the different city markets.

A meeting of committee constituted to enhance revenue sources of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh was held on Tuesday, wherein the financial status and sources to enhance the civic body’s income were discussed in detail.

The committee discussed and decided that it will not discuss the resolution on entry tickets to gardens or green belts, as it has already been rejected by the General House. The proposition was met with massive opposition and everyone from political representatives to Resident Welfare Associations, lodged their protest against the move.

The committee decided cut fuel to office vehicles of all MC officers by 20 per cent. The committee resolved that door-to-door waste collection charges may be implemented in the villages recently merged into the Municipal Corporation and at the same time a proposal will be prepared about the regularisation of water connection to the residents outside Lal dora and amendment in water bye-laws.

It was also decided that government institutions will be included in addition to general public for the one-time settlement of water bill defaulters with suggestions of relaxation at ten per cent for one-time payment, relaxation at seven per cent for two installments and relaxation at five per cent for three installments.

The committee also resolved to prepare proposals about displaying advertisements in toilet blocks located in gardens/green belts and for connecting passages to the different city markets.

The committee also decided to explore options of booking of rooms in Community centres on a rent basis, run gyms in community centres through PPP mode and indoor and outdoor space at community centres be given on rent for organising exhibitions.

They also recommended that options be explored to rent out gym and exhibition hall in Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38 and possibilities to curtail expenditure on celebration of Chrysanthemum show and Rose Festival be explored.

These recommendations will be sent to the General House for further discussion and a final decision on the agendas approved.

