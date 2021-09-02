Panel pushes for cleanliness, improvement in food items at railway stations in UT

THE PUBLIC Amenities Committee (PAC) Wednesday observed the need for improvement on several fronts, including cleanliness, quality improvement in the food items available at railway stations, instalment of signboards, display of rate lists along with the upgradation of Panchkula side entry of Chandigarh railway station. The committee members stressed the cleanliness of public washrooms at the railway station.

The members observed that the companies engaged for cleanliness should deploy the full strength of manpower on the railway stations. The team visited Chandigarh, Mohali and Kalka railway station. The inspection was started from Mohali railway station and ended at Kalka railway station.

A source said, “The committee members found the state of cleanliness of washrooms was not up to the mark in the absence of full manpower of cleanliness employees at three railway stations. The team members noticed the display of rate lists at a shop selling food items, shakes along with books, newspapers and periodicals. The committee members also observed a huge difference between the standard of amenities at the entrance from the Chandigarh and Panchkula side respectively.” The committee members interacted with the common passengers to receive their feedback. The members looked for amenities related to passengers, cleanliness at platforms, inside waiting rooms, availability of water, sanitation, public information windows, public address system, booking counters, public safety measures at platform.

PAC national member and co-ordinator Northern Railways, Tajinder Singh Saran, said, “We concluded that due to the shortage of manpower of employees, the cleanliness at Chandigarh railway station is not up to the mark. The cleanliness work is outsourced. Due to the pandemic COVID-19, the companies reduced the number of employees and their salaries. But as the train travel is picking up pace, we decided to convey the outsource agencies to deploy the full strength of sweepers at railway stations. Chandigarh station is among world-class railway stations and the upgradation work will start within three to four months. We took a note of the Panchkula side station’s entrance.”

Other committee members were Richa Pandey Mishra, Sunita Dyalan and Geeta Thakur. The committee was accompanied by the railway officers, including ADRM, Ambala, Ravi Gupta, Senior DCM, Hari Mohan, senior DM, Praveen Mohan Sahay, Dinesh Kumar, senior division electrical engineer, and Dilip Goel, joint general manager IRSD Delhi accompanied the members.

At the end of inspection, the committee members interacted with railway officials and shared their views and suggestions to further improve passenger amenities to make railways a passenger-friendly transport system.