Panel proposed jammers to block signals from 5G and above in Punjab jails, HC told

The Punjab government’s Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) constituted by the Department of Jails, have proposed that the jammers to be installed in prisons of Punjab should have upgradable features for blocking advanced future signals such as 5G and above.

The information was submitted in an affidavit filed by the Punjab government through Roop Kumar Arora, Inspector General of Prisons, before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

Among other things, it has also been submitted that four 4G jammers have been installed as a pilot project on a trial basis at Central Jail Bathinda by a New Delhi-based firm.

The affidavit has been submitted by the State of Punjab, over the directions issued by the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. The HC is hearing a suo motu matter on the installion of 4G jammers in Punjab prisons.

During previous hearing, the Advocate General of Punjab had sought time to ascertain and place before Court a time specific plan for implementing necessary security measures in prisons.

The 11 membered TEC had its first meeting on October 6, 2022, and it was emerged in the meeting that members of the Technical Evaluation Committee’ (TEC) decided that Punjab Prisons Department should procure/install jammers only from a source, which is approved by the Jammer policy of Cabinet Secretariat, which is either BEL or ECIL, provided that these comply with the conditions of being viable for the prisons of the state and being upgradable and maintainable in a sustained manner.

It was told to the HC in the affidavit that, “The TEC members have proposed that the jammers to be installed in prisons of Punjab should have upgradable features for blocking advanced future signals such as 5-G and beyond in future. The same shall be discussed with the technical experts of M/s BEL and M/s ECIL by members of TEC in the next meeting scheduled…The members have further agreed that the Punjab Prisons Department should conduct a pilot project of The-Tower Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS), regarding which a Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) was shared by Ministry of Home Affairs. This project shall be facilitated by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Government of India.”

It was further submitted to the High Court via affidavit that the Punjab Prisons Department has coordinated and conducted a meeting with concerned officials of DoT regarding the pilot project of T-HCBS at 13 jails of the State and the pilot project is expected to be started shortly.

Further, it was submitted to the High Court that, four 4G Jammers have been installed as a pilot project on a trial basis at Central Jail Bathinda by a New Delhi based firm, namely, Adaptive Control Security Global Corp and a detailed proposal to evaluate its efficacy has been sought from the concerned officials of the company, which shall be discussed in the next meeting of TEC, in the last week of October 2022.

It was further told to the HC in affidavit that “the Punjab Prisons Department is also actively considering the implementation of the concept of ‘Communication Dead Zone’ at Central Jail Bathinda, which lodges the hardcore most prisoners/gangster of the state, which entails a variety of features with the aim to block illegal communication signals inside the jail. The Punjab Prisons Department is actively considering declaration of Central Jail Bathinda and its vicinity as a ‘Communication Dead Zone’ after taking necessary approvals from Department of Telecommuni- cation (DoT), Government of India, by which no telecom operator shall be allowed to send mobile signal in this ‘Communication Dead Zone’ area.” It has been submitted to the HC that a number of requisite measures to successfully implement the concept of ‘Communication Dead Zone’ has already been undertaken by the Punjab Prisons Department so that it doesn’t hamper the day to day administrative and routine functioning of Central Jail Bathinda.