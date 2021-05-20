Panel flags ‘negligence’ by Zirakpur hospital, doctor’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’ towards Covid patient

The hospital had also failed to produce the National Accredited Board of Hospitals (NABH) certificate to the committee during the probe. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A probe committee constituted to investigate allegations that New Life Hospital in Zirakpur overcharged Covid patient who died later, has stated in its report that the doctor “did not behave professionally” with the family members of the patient, and was “rude” and “violent” towards the attendants.

The three-member committee headed by Derabassi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Bawa found that the behaviour of Dr Munish Goel — the only treating doctor at New Life Hospital “is not as per his profession, as he has been found very rude towards the patients and their attendants”.

Paramjeet Singh (37), who was suffering from severe Covid infection, was admitted in the hospital on April 26 and passed away after 15 days of treatment. Paramjeet Singh’s family members accused the hospital of negligence and charging them exorbitantly for treatment.

The inquiry report further stated that the hospital failed to produce the case summary of the patient to the probing committee and also failed to produce the discharge certificate of the patient.

The hospital had also failed to produce the National Accredited Board of Hospitals (NABH) certificate to the committee during the probe.

Dr Goel had told the committee that the patient died due to mishandling by ambulance staff while he was being shifted to Chandigarh.

The committee further found that the hospital had failed to submit mode of payment of the patient.

An FIR has already been registered against the hospital on Tuesday.

“In view of the above, it is ascertained that medical negligence on part of New Life Hospital in Zirakpur, and Dr Munish Goel…cannot be ruled out,” the report said.