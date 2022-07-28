Panel doesn’t recommend change in SAD leadership

July 28, 2022 4:07:28 am
The Shiromani Akali Dal Wednesday said a panel formed to analyse the reasons for the party’s defeat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls did not recommend any change in its top leadership and authorised party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to “take action on the implementation of the committee’s recommendations”.
Badal had set up a 13-member committee, headed by party secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhunder, to look into the reasons that led to Akali Dal being relegated to just three seats in the 117-member a sub-committee, led by Iqbal Singh Jhundan, to speed up the process.
The SAD core committee, presided by Badal, applauded and accepted the Jhundan panel’s report and thanked its members for their “thorough painstaking and honest feedback” from the party workers and the people at large. The core committee also gave Badal “full powers to rejig the party structure” in line with the Jhundan-panel recommendations.
The decision came even as senior leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra questioned the move by the SAD core committee of bypassing the Bhunder committee, of which he too was part. Chandumajra said the Jhundan panel report should have been ideally submitted before Bhunder committee, before being discussed in the party’s core committee. “Ideally, the sub-committee report should have been deliberated in parent committee of 13-members led by Balwinder Bhunder before it was presented in the party’s core committee,” said Chandumajra. He did not attend core committee meeting.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Mithun claims 38 Trinamool MLAs in touch with BJP
Speaker discusses pending bills with Bengal Governor
RP Singh new chairman of IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors
PMC must pay Rs 42 crore for not disposing of legacy waste properly: panel set up by NGT
Remote Velhe village uses local waterfall & heavy rain to draw electricity from mini power plant
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: Live streaming, date, time in IST
State Cabinet clears Rs 39,602-crore project to improve power distribution
Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award
5 held for stealing 198 cell phones from warehouse
Gujarat HC notice on concern over animals at RIL zoo
Gujarat: Come out, get treated without fear, appeal ministers as hooch tragedy toll rises to 42
Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support