Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Panel doesn’t recommend change in SAD leadership

July 28, 2022 4:07:28 am
The Shiromani Akali Dal Wednesday said a panel formed to analyse the reasons for the party’s defeat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls did not recommend any change in its top leadership and authorised party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to “take action on the implementation of the committee’s recommendations”.

Badal had set up a 13-member committee, headed by party secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhunder, to look into the reasons that led to Akali Dal being relegated to just three seats in the 117-member a sub-committee, led by Iqbal Singh Jhundan, to speed up the process.

The SAD core committee, presided by Badal, applauded and accepted the Jhundan panel’s report and thanked its members for their “thorough painstaking and honest feedback” from the party workers and the people at large. The core committee also gave Badal “full powers to rejig the party structure” in line with the Jhundan-panel recommendations.

The decision came even as senior leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra questioned the move by the SAD core committee of bypassing the Bhunder committee, of which he too was part. Chandumajra said the Jhundan panel report should have been ideally submitted before Bhunder committee, before being discussed in the party’s core committee. “Ideally, the sub-committee report should have been deliberated in parent committee of 13-members led by Balwinder Bhunder before it was presented in the party’s core committee,” said Chandumajra. He did not attend core committee meeting.

