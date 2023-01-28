Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation celebrates singer’s 93rd birth anniversary

Conceived and conceptualised in the honour and memory of Sangeet Martand, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation celebrated the 93rd Janam Jayanti of the doyen of Indian classical music and its first anniversary Saturday afternoon at the Taj, Chandigarh.

Launched in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest of the anniversary celebrations of the foundation was Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while the guests of honour were singer and Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam and Madhura Pandit Jasraj.

Pandit Jasraj’s disciples Pt Rattan Mohan Sharma and Lokesh Anand (Shehnai) began the special afternoon with auspicious shlokas from the Bhagawad Gita. Another disciple Sanjay Sharma, a TV personality, hosted the event.

A world-renowned vocalist, he was the first Indian classical musician to be honoured by The International Astronomical Union with a planet named after him for his extraordinary contribution to the field of music. Pandit Jasraj was born in Pilli Mandori, a small village in Haryana. Through every stage of his life and professional growth, he remained rooted to Haryana.

He built a library in Pilli Mandori village, which provides the youth better educational opportunities and encourages youngsters to study hard and improve their career prospects.

“This is a special moment, as we share with a larger audience, the cultural renaissance we hope to bring in the pious land of Gita, our beloved Haryana, at a global level, and also the plans of the Foundation in the field of music,” said Durga Jasraj and Neeraj Jaitly, founders of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation.

For more than two decades now, Durga, Pandit Jasraj’s daughter, and Neeraj have been spearheading ‘Art and Artists’, an organisation in Mumbai, which is dedicated to curating musical events in both India and abroad and television productions in the field of music. The need for a foundation, remarked Neeraj, was felt to fill the many gaps in the ecosystem of the world of music and address several issues of artistes, which are changing in today’s world.

“The focus of our not-for-profit organisation is the promotion of music across genres and the practitioners of music. From infrastructure to creative involvement, economic aspects to music education, sustainable livelihoods to skill development, the foundation strives to work in a systematic manner in various cities over a long period of time. We have been able to generate a sustainable model in cities where Pandit ji had a deep connection, like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Haryana, his birthplace. Going beyond only events, the foundation will blend entertainment with substance to generate a keen interest in music for people from various walks of life and chart a journey,” said Neeraj.

Apart from soft initiatives, Durga also spoke about the development of Pili Mandori, upgradation of educational and sports facilities and the existing Pandit Motiram Pustkalay and other works contributing to responsible biodiversity in the area.

Khattar, speaking on the occasion, charted his journey of work in Haryana. “Behind every successful man is a woman and Madhura ji was Pandit’s partner in his life and musical journey. We should take his work and legacy forward and this foundation will help this cause. Through music we can achieve our goals. The word sangeet itself is so powerful; it has so many dimensions and meanings if we dissect it carefully. The musician, the instrumentalists, the audience, all have to connect with the swar (music).”

He added, “In Haryana, music is seeped deep in society and people from all walks of life are immersed in music. Oral traditions have been our tradition. People would sit together and appreciate music, improving our lives. As governments, we have to look at the future and achieve a global standing. It is important to work without the worry of results. We have to promote art, culture and so we have started many initiatives in Haryana.”

He further said, “The foundation should work here and we will support them at every step and to start with, I would like to present them with a contribution of Rs 21 lakh. We will also build two entry gates to Pandit Jasraj’s village Pili Mandori and name them after Pandit ji. We will also build a bhawan and two volleyball nurseries, clean the pond and beautify the area in the village and name an Oxyvan after Pandit Jasraj in Panchkula.”

In Haryana, the foundation has plans to curate a global-level traditional music festival featuring some of the biggest names in the field. The foundation, said Durga, had the blessings of Pandit ji. “We discussed several plans and ideas with him and he would lend a keen and patient ear. His wisdom sharpened our focus, intent and we believe that music is something your heart responds to, and we hope to celebrate the essence of music and give music lovers an immersive and new experience,” Durga said.

Also born in Haryana, singer Sonu Nigam said it is an honour to be a part of the first anniversary celebrations of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation and be associated with its wide vision and its dedication to the welfare and promotion of artistes.

“It is a journey which will fulfil many dreams and create new platforms for the promotion of music in its myriad forms. I have sung so many songs in Haryanvi and I am always there for the foundation and the state of Haryana,” said Nigam.

Madhura Pandit Jasraj, overwhelmed with the response to the foundation, talked about the humane qualities of Pandit ji. “My support and blessings are with the Foundation and its vision to take the legacy of Pandit ji forward.”