Panchkula’s plastic ban becomes stringent with fines, awareness campaigns

Even as manufacturing, sales and distribution of plastic was prohibited under the Non-Biodegradable Garbage Control Act 1998, with the launch of ‘Swacchta Hi Sewa’ campaign, the state official’s vigilance has become more stringent. The campaign launched on September 1, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, envisages a plastic-free India with large scale participation of citizens.

Announcing a complete ban on all single-use plastic items, including re-usable cuttlery, wrappers, coffee cup lids, straws and sachets, among others, the Panchkula MC said that a minimum penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed on people for not following orders.

The penalty will increase as per the weight of the plastic product. Plastic products weighing upto 100 grams will attract a penalty of Rs 500, Rs 1,500 will be charged for weights upto 500 grams, Rs 3,000 for weight upto 1kg, Rs 10,000 for weight upto 5 kg, Rs 20,000 for weight upto 10 kg and for more than 10 kg, the penalty would be Rs 25,000.

The Panchkula MC, which has been in action to minimise the use of plastic in the city, will also undertake the work of cleaning drains of plastic and polythene and installing wire mesh screens on the drains’ outlets to prevent plastic from entering. The civic body’s commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said, the MC will regularly clean these wire mesh and screens of the trapped plastic and polythene.

Under the campaign and as a part of its own initiatives, the MC will also conduct public awareness campaigns at different locations every day and rallies will also be organised by school students and residents.

Since the inception of the plastic-free campaign, the MC has been asking people to take a ‘swachhta pledge’ and eliminate the use of single-use plastic.

Talking about the pledge, MC commissioner Jogpal said, “I use reusable cloth bags every time I go to the grocery stores or vegetable sellers. I use an electric shaver and not the one-time use razors. My office has stopped using any single-use plastic water bottles. These are all small ways in which people can help the environment. I appeal to each and every citizen to sincerely support the initiative and stop the use of single-use plastic which causes pollution. Making sincere efforts to protect the environment is the need of the hour.”

Since March 2019, the Panchkula MC has issued 504 challans against the use of single-use plastic and a total fine of Rs 75,000 was collected from the same. Of the total challans, 122 were issued in the current month. For proper disposal of plastic waste, the MC is also planning to install containers at different market places. The accumulated plastic waste in these containers will be recycled by the MC, as informed by the MC commissioner.

However, despite stringent action by the Panchkula MC, the ground reality remains that single-use polythene is frequently by people.

Meanwhile, recently, the Citizen Welfare Association had alleged that none of the officials tasked with keeping a check on the sale of plastic in the city are performing their duty and as a result, many commercial and industrial organisations are openly using the banned-items.

The association also alleged that the use of polythene-bags and plastic-packing items is frequent, especially at kisan mandis and in shops close to residential areas and market places in the city. The association also posed questions over the source of these polythenes as the manufacturing units were banned in the state.

They also issued a letter to Panchkula DC Mukesh Ahuja and Director of Urban Local Bodies, Dr Balkar Singh to issue strict instructions to implement the plastic ban as per notification of the Haryana Government.