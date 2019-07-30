Panchkula’s Civil Hospital runs out of anti-rabies vaccine

Written by Pallavi Singhal

Despite a spike in dog bite cases, Panchkula’s Civil Hospital in Sector 6 ran out of the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). Sources said the hospital stopped administering the vaccine on July 20 and no cases of dog bite were registered since that day. However, the hospital’s Chief

Medical Officer Yogesh Sharma denied it and said the hospital ran out of ARVs on Saturday. Sharma said, “We have had a shortage of ARVs for a while now, but only ran out of the vaccines on Saturday. We have been trying to procure ARVs from other dispensaries but the shortage persists pan Haryana. The government is trying to get vaccines but hasn’t been able to procure them yet. We cannot really say for how long this issue will persist.”

Gurjeet, who was bitten by a stray dog on July 18, said that when he came back to the hospital for his second vaccine, he was asked to buy it from outside. He visited various pharmacies in the town, however, could not find the vaccine, which is steeply-priced at Rs 6,000. He kept looking for the ARV for a few days and was finally helped by a friend.

The Panchkula administration has been facing an acute shortage of ARVs, even as the dog bite cases have doubled in Panchkula district. As many as 2,839 cases were registered in the Panchkula Civil Hospital till July 14, 2019, as compared to 2,819 cases in the whole of 2018.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, when contacted, said he will hold a meeting on the issue on Tuesday.

The MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said, “I would request the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner to ask the health department to make these vaccines available immediately.”