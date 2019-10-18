Panchkula’s biggest problem: It has just one government hospital

With only one hospital catering to the entire city, the healthcare issues faced by the people of Panchkula are abundant. The district has no proper government-aided medical facility, barring the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 and all critical and serious cases of injury and trauma are still referred to PGI and GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.

Even the Civil hospital was capable of no more than basic first aid till a few years back and has only been recently updated with the addition of various labs. The updates to the hospital came as Cath labs, facilities for dialysis, MRI scans, CT scans among others. However, the unavailability of ICUs and ventilators remains the basic issue. “ICUs remain useless till they are fitted with ventilators. They literally mean Intensive Care Units and patients that enter ICUs are critically ill. If the hospital keeps a patient in an ICU without a ventilator and the patient dies due to it, the hospital and the doctors will be looking at a court case. We cannot, in good conscience, admit people here”, said a surgeon at the hospital.

The hospital is great for a diagnosis with all the machines but not for treatment for it lacks the trained staff as well as the expertise of super-specialised doctors needed to treat serious and critical patients.

“We do not have the basic facilities to provide all-round treatment and thus we have to refer cases with serious issues or injuries. Only a neurosurgeon can operate on head injuries and we do not have specialised doctors here. The upgrade is just a facade and we are still doing the same things we did before we got the upgrade. The only difference is, now we know what the problem with our patient is, before referring them to PGI again,” groused a senior doctor at the hospital, who did not wish to be named.